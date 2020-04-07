



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Showers will be moving in from eastern Ohio with a couple rounds of heavier rain.

There is a chance we could see some scattered thunderstorms throughout the morning.

If convection fires up and things hold together, the greatest threat for severe weather will be hail and damaging winds plus a threat of flooding.

Things are in a “watch, wait, and see” type of situation.

A better chance for strong storms may come later Tuesday evening and into Wednesday

This weather pattern should stay unsettled again tomorrow with the same chances of severe weather.

Temperatures will cool down Thursday and into Friday with possible wet and/or freezing weather.

