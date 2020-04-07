Comments
RICHLAND, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people at St. Barnabas Nursing Home have died from coronavirus.
St. Barnabas did not provide the names or ages of the victims.
The Post-Gazette reports the facility in Richland Township also confirmed an additional 18 case of coronavirus.
As of April 1, St. Barnabas had reported three patients and an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.
Spokesman Jim Lauteri told the P-G that patients who have tested positive are being kept in “isolation pods” in one corner of the building. All employees reportedly have their temperatures taken when they report for work.
