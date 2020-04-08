TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado tore through Allegheny County this morning.
We are confirming that a tornado occured near Tarentum in Allegheny County early this morning. A meteorologist is en route to conduct a full tornado survey, with further details on this tornado being sent later today in a follow up message. See: https://t.co/6QPjQ0BArB
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 8, 2020
An NWS meteorologist is heading out near Tarentum where a tornado touched down early Wednesday morning.
Tarentum resident Sara Kiley says when a large tree fell just a few feet from her home, she said she wasn’t sure what it is.
“Felt like this rumble and I couldn’t tell if it was the train, because the train comes through and it’s just a rumble, but I was like that can’t be the train,” she told KDKA’s Lisa Washington.
