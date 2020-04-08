BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Now Confirms 10 Total Coronavirus-Related Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Tarentum


TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado tore through Allegheny County this morning.

An NWS meteorologist is heading out near Tarentum where a tornado touched down early Wednesday morning.

Tarentum resident Sara Kiley says when a large tree fell just a few feet from her home, she said she wasn’t sure what it is.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“Felt like this rumble and I couldn’t tell if it was the train, because the train comes through and it’s just a rumble, but I was like that can’t be the train,” she told KDKA’s Lisa Washington.

(Photo Credit: KDKA’s Amy Wadas)

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments