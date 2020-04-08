BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Now Confirms 10 Total Coronavirus-Related Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Car Crash, Car Into Building, Lawrenceville, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – First responders are on the scene after a car slammed into a building on Liberty Avenue.

A car crashed into a building along Liberty Avenue near 32nd street in Pittsburgh. The collision caused damage to the building and brought down debris onto the car.

Police and an ambulance are on scene, but any injuries are unknown at this time.

It’s not clear what led to the crash.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments