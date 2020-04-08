Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – First responders are on the scene after a car slammed into a building on Liberty Avenue.
A car crashed into a building along Liberty Avenue near 32nd street in Pittsburgh. The collision caused damage to the building and brought down debris onto the car.
#BREAKING: Car crashes into building along Liberty Avenue near 32nd St in Lawrenceville. Unknown injuries. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/F4EfVaX6Of
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) April 8, 2020
Police and an ambulance are on scene, but any injuries are unknown at this time.
It’s not clear what led to the crash.
