PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The law firm of Edgar Snyder & Associates is supporting two organizations that are helping Pittsburghers through the coronavirus pandemic.
The law firm has donated over $100,000 to the Emergency Action Fund and United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s 2-1-1 helpline.
“This is an unprecedented time,” said co-managing partner attorney Richard Rosenthal. “Virtually everyone will be touched in some way by the effects of this pandemic, and it is vital that people’s basic needs are met. It’s inspiring to see how our community has come together, and our firm is honored to be a part of this important work.”
The Emergency Action Fund was formed by local charities and is managed by the Pittsburgh Foundation. It awards grants to nonprofits, government agencies, and emergency service providers for healthcare support, public health response, support for vulnerable populations, and helping people meet basic needs.
The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s 2-1-1 helpline assists people in need of food, paying their utility bills, and helping homeless populations.
As of Wednesday morning, there are over 14,500 cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania and 689 cases in Allegheny County.
