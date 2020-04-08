BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Now Confirms 10 Total Coronavirus-Related Deaths
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank has scheduled an emergency drive-up food distribution event at PPG Paints Arena.

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is teaming up with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Police to make the much-needed event possible.

It’s scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 10. The food bank is preparing to serve 1,300 vehicles.

