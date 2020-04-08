PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank has scheduled an emergency drive-up food distribution event at PPG Paints Arena.
The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is teaming up with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Police to make the much-needed event possible.
It’s scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 10. The food bank is preparing to serve 1,300 vehicles.
According to a press release, all traffic will enter the parking lots from Centre Avenue. Traffic restrictions on Bedford and Centre avenues will be in place. More details will be announced Thursday.
The last time there was a drive-up distribution, two rows of cars stretched for miles all the way out to Route 837 in Duquesne.
