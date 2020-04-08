



MILWAUKEE (KDKA) – On Friday, it was revealed that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the leading voices during the coronavirus pandemic, would be honored with his very own bobblehead.

In less than one week, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has donated over $100,000 for the American Hospital Association’s 100 Million Mask Challenge.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has dedicated to donating $5 from each sale of the Dr. Fauci bobblehead to the Protect the Heroes Campaign, which helps the AHA run the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

“We are thrilled to be making such a large contribution to support the 100 Million Mask Challenge through the sale of Dr. Fauci bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We will continue these efforts to raise funds to defeat COVID-19 and keep the nation’s first responders safe while making people smile during these unprecedented and difficult times. I also hope we will inspire other businesses and individuals to help others during this pandemic with their unique talents and capabilities.”

The bobblehead has been sold in people in all 50 states and over 12 countries around the world.

It is available for preorder on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store for $25.