FRAZER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Firefighters rushed to the Pittsburgh Mills Mall in Frazer Township Wednesday morning for reports of a fire.
According to fire officials at the scene, the storms overnight flipped over four heating units on the roof and that caused some pipes to catch fire.
HAPPENING NOW: Last night’s storms flipped over four heating units on top of @Cinemark at Pittsburgh Mills Mall, causing some piping to catch fire. Firefighters say there is now a gas smell in the building. pic.twitter.com/URJguAl0ul
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) April 8, 2020
Officials have not yet said if there are any injuries or how bad the damage is.
Crews were working to control a possible gas leak.
