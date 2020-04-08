BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Now Confirms 10 Total Coronavirus-Related Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Amy Wadas, Fire, Frazer Township, Local TV, Pittsburgh Mills Mall


FRAZER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Firefighters rushed to the Pittsburgh Mills Mall in Frazer Township Wednesday morning for reports of a fire.

According to fire officials at the scene, the storms overnight flipped over four heating units on the roof and that caused some pipes to catch fire.

Officials have not yet said if there are any injuries or how bad the damage is.

Crews were working to control a possible gas leak.

(Photo Credit: Amy Wadas/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: Amy Wadas/KDKA)

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments