PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s certainly an unusual time with the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders across Pennsylvania.
Adding to the unusual: Port Authority has a message for would-be riders, stay home and don’t ride the bus if you don’t have to.
Their new campaign, “Stay Home” was launched across their system and social media.
The message to riders is stay off the buses and T, if you can.
They are also letting riders know that if they have to get a ride to the grocery store of pharmacy, to do it between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. when there are fewer people on board.
