WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — A Presbyterian SeniorCare Network resident in Washington County has tested positive for coronavirus.
Presbyterian SeniorCare announced Wednesday that a resident at Southminster Place tested positive.
A worker from Southminster Place previously tested positive on April 4.
The resident who tested positive has been at Southminster Place for almost two years.
“Although we did not have any residents who had exhibited any COVID-19 related symptoms, we decided to err on the side of abundant caution and provide the opportunity for residents that were at Southminster Place to be tested,” said president and CEO Paul Winkler in a release. “While even one positive resident case is one too many, we are grateful that it appears that the exposure has been limited at Southminster Place.”
The release said 47 residents at Southminster Place were tested April 6, with 46 coming back negative. One test is still pending.
Testing also came back negative for eight employees who were identified as having sustained exposure to the employee who tested positive.
