PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in her own kitchen making Spaghetti Pie a la Del Grosso!
Spaghetti Pie a la Del Grosso
Ingredients:
- Olive oil cooking spray
- 8 ounces spaghetti – cooked al dente (I cook my pasta just very al dente for this recipe)
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan, divided
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- Extra virgin olive oil for sautéing the onions
- 1 large sweet onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 pound lean ground beef (ground turkey can be substituted)
- Sea salt freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 2 cups Del Grosso Meat Flavored pasta sauce
- 1 ½ cups ricotta cheese
- 1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish
For serving:
Del Grosso Meat Flavored Pasta Sauce
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease an 8” springform pan with the olive oil cooking spray.
In a large bowl, toss spaghetti with eggs, ¼ cup Parmesan, and Italian seasoning. Transfer to prepared springform pan to form the base crust.
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Cook onions until soft, 5 minutes, then add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add ground beef, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, and cook until the meat shows no visible signs of pink and is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper. Pour in the Del Grosso Meat Flavored Pasta Sauce and cook for another 5 minutes.
Spread ricotta over spaghetti crust then add in meat sauce. Top with mozzarella and remaining ¼ cup Parmesan, or more to taste. Bake until spaghetti is set and cheese is melted, about 30 minutes.
Let cool 10 minutes before removing from pan, then garnish with parsley before slicing.
Heat the additional Del Grosso Meat Flavored Pasta Sauce and pass it around to serve over top of the spaghetti pie slices.
Serves: 6
You must log in to post a comment.