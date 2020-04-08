BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — A resident at Rochester Manor + Villa in Beaver County has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a release on Wednesday, the resident is protected within a re-opened personal care wing, which was prepared ahead of time in case of a coronavirus case.

“We treasure every single one of our residents and have taken extra precautions since the outbreak to protect their welfare, safety, and health,” said Kristin Goldstrom Oeder, executive director, in a release. “It’s critical for us to be transparent and let our community know what precautions we have been and are taking. We are actively monitoring all residents for signs and symptoms and coordinating closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments.”

The retirement home has required all staff to wear face masks since March 16. Guest visits and food deliveries have also been limited.

