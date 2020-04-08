



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and each day of April leading up to the selections, KDKA will profile players on the Steelers’ radar.

Today, we take a look at the punter position.

The Steelers don’t normally draft a punter, although they did during Mike Tomlin’s first year as a head coach. Pittsburgh took Daniel Sepulveda in the 4th round in 2007.

This year, it could happen again.

Jordan Berry has been inconsistent the last few years and makes close to $2 million dollars– money they could use elsewhere.

There are a few punters that could hear their named called on draft day.

Texas A&M’s Braden Mann is considered to be the top collegiate punter, averaging more than 47 yards a punt. Tommy Townsend from Florida also has a big leg. He had a couple punts of more than 70 yards the last two seasons.

South Carolina’s Joseph Charlton and Penn State’s Blake Gillikin could be options as well.