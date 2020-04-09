PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Animal Friends is hosting a drive-thru pet food distribution event this weekend for owners struggling to feed their animals.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the pet food drive at Animal Friends’ campus on 562 Camp Horn Road will be first come, first serve.

“As we see the needs of our community continue to grow during this pandemic, we are grateful to be in a position to help,” said Jenn Geibel, director of clinic & community services, in a release. “While we watch the lines at local food banks and pantries grow, we can’t help but think of the four-legged family members who could benefit from our assistance. Through this effort, we aim to make sure that all members of the family are fed – two- and four-legged alike.”

The pet food will be loaded into cars by workers wearing gloves and masks.

Those who are picking up food are also asked to wear face covering.