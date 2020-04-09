Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Healthcare workers on the frontline in western Pennsylvania are joining a national protest demanding more personal protective equipment.
A press release from a healthcare worker union says #GetMePPE National Day of Action is the largest one-day protest by healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
From Vitalant Blood Bank in Monroeville to Brighton Rehabilitation And Wellness Center in Beaver County, nurses stood out in the wind and held signs reading “get me PPE” and “seniors matter.”
Leaders of the movement are members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), the nation’s largest union of healthcare workers.
