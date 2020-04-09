GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – State police in Westmoreland County are looking for a missing teen considered to be endangered.

State police say the parents of 19-year-old Marcus Schoener reported him missing on Wednesday. Police say his parents told them a .40 caliber fire arm was also missing.

Schoener didn’t take his phone or any other belongings when he left his home in Hempfield Township, police say. They report he has a history of mental health issues and self harm.

A neighbor was the last to see him walking in a trailer park around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

An “extensive search” by officials hasn’t turned up any results.

The Hempfield High School student is described by police as having brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. Police did not provide a photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Greensburg at 724-832-3288.