HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has stopped the purchasing limit for dairy products at grocery stores.
According to Pa. State Representative Aaron Bernstine’s Facebook page, in conjunction with Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, stores like Giant Eagle and Walmart can no longer put a limit on dairy products such as milk.
Rep. Bernstine urged his constituents to contact his office if they see purchase limits still in place.
