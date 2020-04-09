BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 18,228, Death Toll Stands At 338
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PIAA cancelled sports for the rest of the school year as well as remaining winter and spring championships.

“Today’s decision by the PIAA Board of Directors was difficult for everyone. Their thoughts remain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected by this decision,” said PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi in a press release.

“However, the Board’s position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.”

The announcement comes as Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all K-12 schools in the state to remain closed the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Wolf’s order affects more than 1.7 million students in public and private K-12 schools. They will learn remotely the rest of the year. Before this decision, schools had been closed indefinitely.

