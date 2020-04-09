



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local business owners are itching to open their doors once again.

Along with optimism about flattening the curve of the coronavirus comes hope the economy comes back to life.

Like other business districts, the Strip District has been desolate lately.

It’s now the new normal amid the pandemic.

“It’s sad to see the Strip like this,” said Jimmy Coen, owner of Yinzer’s Outlet.

The store is currently closed, and Coen has had to lay off most of his 35 employees.

He is now looking for a ray of hope.

“If we could open up in May, that would be great because honestly, I don’t think we can handle another month,” Coen said.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, social distancing will remain in effect.

State and federal governments will try to isolate and contain new cases of coronavirus while trying to trace anyone who has come in contact with a newly infected person.

“The good old days, believe it or not, we’re just three weeks ago,” said Jimmy Sunseri, co-owner of Jimmy & Nino Sunseri Co. “Things will never, ever be the same, and it’s going to be several weeks before there’s any normalcy here.”