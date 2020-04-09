



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Laptops are finally making their way into the hands of thousands of faculty and staff at Pittsburgh Public Schools.

It’s happening on the same day that Gov. Tom Wolf issued an order for all schools in the state to remain closed for the rest of the academic year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

So, these laptops will be an important tool for teachers to better instruct their students during what is being called an unusual and challenging time.

Teachers began lining up in their cars before 10 a.m. Thursday to get their laptop.

@PPSnews teachers picked up their laptops today to begin remote learning at home. pic.twitter.com/77pq4u4Sek — Dr. Anthony Hamlet (@PghSuptHamlet) April 9, 2020

Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet says faculty and staff need to have the appropriate tools to provide instruction to students.

The laptops will provide better communication for teachers with their students, so what they do in the classroom, they will now be able to do remotely.

Dr. Hamlet says they have also been preparing for Gov. Wolf’s announcement of lengthy school closures.

“Based on the information we were getting from around the nation and around the world that we knew it was going to be longer than what was saying, so it was just a matter of time, and so we began prep for the long term and the short term. that’s why we went ahead and ordered computers and also built a campaign with our partners as well, to get technology in the hands of our students.”

In total, about 2,500 laptops will be given out to faculty and staff. About 300 laptops were distributed today.