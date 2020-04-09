Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rivers Casino announced furloughs for “most” employees and “substantial” pay cuts for the “few” workers that remain.
On Thursday, the casino said the furloughs and salary cuts begin next week.
The furloughs are expected to last through June 30, the casino announced.
Health benefits will still be paid for by the company.
The casino has been closed since March 15 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“This was an extremely difficult decision and one we desperately hoped to avoid,” said Greg Carlin, CEO of Rivers Casino, in a statement.
