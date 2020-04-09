ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County man was hospitalized after he was shot while allegedly assaulting his 72-year-old mother.
According to Rostraver Township Police, Christopher Visnich got into an argument with his 72-year-old mother inside a home on Elmhurst Drive in Rostraver Township.
Police say the fight turned physical and Visnich repeatedly struck his mother with part of a metal garment rack, injuring her.
Visnich’s father intervened, police say, and that’s when Visnich was shot once in the upper part of his left leg.
He was taken to the hospital with what police believe is a non-life-threatening injury.
Visnich is facing charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats. Police are investigating the shooting and no charges have been filed yet.
Stay with KDKA for Ross Guidotti’s full report at 4, 5 and 6.
You must log in to post a comment.