BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 18,228, Death Toll Stands At 338
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Governor Jim Justice, Morgantown, Nursing Homes, West Virginia


CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A second resident of a West Virginia nursing home described as “ground zero” for the state’s coronavirus caseload has died.

Gov Jim Justice on Thursday said the state’s fifth virus death was an 89-year-old woman from the Sundale nursing home in Morgantown.

The Republican governor has repeatedly warned of the virus spreading among the elderly and has called Sundale a “horror story.”

RELATED STORIES:

The nursing home has reported about 30 positive cases and moved to test all residents and staffers and is using isolation measures throughout the center. Officials say at least 485 people statewide have tested positive for the virus.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Comments