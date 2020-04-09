CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A second resident of a West Virginia nursing home described as “ground zero” for the state’s coronavirus caseload has died.
Gov Jim Justice on Thursday said the state’s fifth virus death was an 89-year-old woman from the Sundale nursing home in Morgantown.
The Republican governor has repeatedly warned of the virus spreading among the elderly and has called Sundale a “horror story.”
RELATED STORIES:
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice Issues ‘Stay-At-Home’ Order As Cases Reach At Least 20
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: State Has 5 Positive Cases; Gov. Jim Justice Tests Negative
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: WVU Medicine Opens Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Sites
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Jim Justice Declares Emergency As Virus Threatens
- Coronavirus Closures: West Virginia Gov. Closes All Schools Indefinitely
The nursing home has reported about 30 positive cases and moved to test all residents and staffers and is using isolation measures throughout the center. Officials say at least 485 people statewide have tested positive for the virus.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
- CDC Coronavirus Information
- CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
- West Virginia Department Of Health & Human Resources
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
You must log in to post a comment.