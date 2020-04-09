PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In her ongoing series, “Checking in with Susan Koeppen,” Susan Koeppen talks to Haley Hiller, a clinical educator at UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital, about the importance of getting fresh air.

Even though we are being told to stay at home, we can go outside. And, it’s something you should do every day for your health, says Hiller.

“If we increase the amount of fresh oxygen we are breathing in, it will help our white blood cell count and let our white blood cells function properly. Our white blood cells are what we need to fight and kill bacteria and germs, and right now we want our white blood cells to be functioning at the highest level that it can,” says Hiller.

Breathing more oxygen will also make you happier.

“Fresh oxygen increases the amount of serotonin in your brain and serotonin is what we call the happy hormone,” says Hiller.

Vitamin D from sunlight can also reduce stress and boost your mood.

It is a good time to go for a walk, sit on our porch or just open a window.