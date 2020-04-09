Comments
LATROBE (KDKA) – Two staff members of Torrance State Hospital were treated for injuries from an assault that took place at the hospital on March 10.
According to state police, Malik Carew was being treated at Torrance Hospital when he punched two employees of the hospital in the head and face.
The workers attempted to restrain him but suffered injuries to their heads, face, and knee.
They were treated for their injuries at Latrobe Area Hospital.
Carew is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.
You must log in to post a comment.