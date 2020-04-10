



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and each day of April leading up to the selections, KDKA will profile players on the Steelers’ radar.

Today, we take a look at the tight end position.

A few weeks ago, I would have said the tight end position was a priority for the Steelers.

That has obviously changed since the signing of Eric Ebron.

The former Detriot Lions first-round pick was one of the top tight ends available on the free-agent market.

Ebron had a big season two years ago for the Colts and is hoping to do the same this season with Ben Roethlisberger throwing him the ball.

The Steelers also drafted Zach Gentry in the fifth round last year and worked out a way to keep Vance McDonald on the roster again this year.

This year, there will be a bunch of good tight ends available in the middle to late rounds.

Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet is one of the favorites to come off the board first. Kmet is 6-foot-6, fast and athletic.

The Steelers have their eyes on another tight end with a ton of upside, Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam.

His name might be hard to pronounce, but he’s not hard to miss on the field.

Okwuegbunam is the fastest tight end in this year’s class.

He has been clocked in the 4.4 range.

The Steelers met with him at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and could be a bargain if he’s still there on day three.