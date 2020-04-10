BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 19,979, Death Toll Now At 418
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department announced 8 more Coronavirus-related deaths, as well as 29 new cases of the virus on Thursday.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 788, and a total of 20 deaths.

All the victims have been over the age of 65.

Of the coronavirus patients in the county, 124 have been or are hospitalized.

Here is the county’s full breakdown by age:

  • 00-04 – 2 (less than 1%)
  • 05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)
  • 13-18 – 9 (1%)
  • 19-24 – 66 (8%)
  • 25-49 – 316 (40%)
  • 50-64 – 221 (28%)
  • 65 + — 170 (22%)

