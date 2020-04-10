BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 18,228, Death Toll Stands At 338
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Alameda Park, Butler County, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Food Distribution, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


BUTLER (KDKA) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will be holding a food distribution drive-up in Alameda Park.

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is teaming up with Alliance for Nonprofit Resources Inc., Butler County Parks and Recreation, and the Butler County Sheriff’s Officer for the event that will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

The event is planning to serve 575 vehicles over the three-hour event.

They are asking those that are planning to attend to stay in their vehicles, no walk-ups will be permitted.

Other guidelines the food bank is asking attendees to follow are:

  • Traffic will enter through the parking lots on Pool Drive with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office directing traffic.
  • Individuals must stay in their vehicles at all times, except for the usage of the restrooms, socializing outside of one’s vehicle is prohibited.
  • Those pulling up to the distribution area, put your vehicle in park and unlock the trunk or backseat for food to be loaded.

    • The food bank is reminding those that may need food assistance to visit their website for information regarding help with food assistance, a map of food pantries, meals for children, and SNAP assistance.

    Comments