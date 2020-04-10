BUTLER (KDKA) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will be holding a food distribution drive-up in Alameda Park.
The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is teaming up with Alliance for Nonprofit Resources Inc., Butler County Parks and Recreation, and the Butler County Sheriff’s Officer for the event that will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.
The event is planning to serve 575 vehicles over the three-hour event.
They are asking those that are planning to attend to stay in their vehicles, no walk-ups will be permitted.
Other guidelines the food bank is asking attendees to follow are:
The food bank is reminding those that may need food assistance to visit their website for information regarding help with food assistance, a map of food pantries, meals for children, and SNAP assistance.
