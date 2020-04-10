



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The thought of getting coronavirus can be particularly scary for people getting chemotherapy.

Yolanda Murphy thought stage 2 breast cancer was her biggest enemy when she was diagnosed in 2016.

But in 2020, it’s the coronavirus that’s consuming her now.

“It’s been mentally daunting,” Murphy said.

Daunting because the 41-year-old has a weakened immune system after getting chemotherapy treatments four years ago.

While she not getting chemotherapy anymore, Murphy is taking tamoxifen, an oral medication that prevents cancer from coming back.

But she’s not considered to be in remission until five years after her diagnosis.

“For those of us who have gone through chemotherapy, your immune system will never be the same,” Murphy said.

She is at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus and the virus being more serious if she did get it.

“You could have more complications, severe pneumonia,” said Dr. Stanley Marks, the chairman of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. “Worse outcomes than if you didn’t have the chemotherapy or immunosuppressive agent on board.”

That is why Dr. Marks suggests delaying chemotherapy treatments if it isn’t detrimental to your health.

“There are certainly patients doing very well in deep remission, might be on a maintenance chemotherapy drug and in that situation, it wouldn’t hurt,” Marks said.

But for patients who have cancer that is rapidly growing or cancer that can be cured by chemotherapy, Dr. Marks recommends not postponing treatments.

A choice that’s not always easy to make.

“Do we want to risk going into hospitals where we all know sick people are?” Murphy said.

Dr. Marks says it’s a case-by-case basis, and some patients can even do oral chemotherapy treatments at home.