Comments
CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police in Crescent Township are giving residents the heads up regarding a potentially expensive scam.
According to police, a resident received a letter with a check enclosed and instructions to call a number for more information.
Police said that the check would have been used to drain all of the money from the recipient’s bank account.
They are reminding residents to never give out personal information unless they know the person they are calling.
You must log in to post a comment.