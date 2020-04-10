PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A fourth Port Authority employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Port Authority said on Friday that a bus driver who works out of the East Liberty garage has tested positive.
The driver is home after working last on the morning of April 9.
“After the employee reported they had tested positive for COVID-19, Port Authority mobilized a maintenance crew to perform a deep cleaning of the East Liberty garage and the buses the employee would have been in contact with. These efforts were in addition to the enhanced facility and vehicle cleanings that are already taking place on a daily basis. Port Authority also confidentially reported the information to the Allegheny County Health Department,” the Port Authority said in a release.
Port Authority has changed some of its operations since the outbreak, including reducing its service, implementing social distancing policies and increasing cleaning efforts.
