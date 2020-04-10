



MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The coronavirus is changing the way Pittsburghers are celebrating Easter this year.

You may have been to a drive-in movie. But what about a drive in church-service?

In the name of social distancing, that’s what a church in Monroeville is doing to bring its congregants together on Easter Sunday.

The Grace Life Church is just up the road on Golden Mike Highway, but Sunday the church will meet in the parking lot of the Monroeville Goodwill Store for a drive-in church service.

It works just like the movies.

People will pull up and be guided to parking spaces 6 feet away from each other.

There will be a stage where the pastors and worship teams will preach and perform.

The whole time, people will watch and listen from their cars with the windows closed.

The church tells KDKA’s Royce Jones this is all about coming together with a positive message of hope for everyone.

“We have an FM transmitter in the parking lot so people can watch and they can also watch on their phone live stream,” said Pastor Buck Schafer.

“This will give a whole new meaning to ‘honk if you love Jesus, flash your lights for an amen, hallelujah,'” said Co-Pastor Amy Schafer . “It’s going to be a blast just to see each other and be together.”

Aside from bringing your own communion, visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food for a food drive by the church.

There’s no dress code — you can wear your pajamas if you want. There will be two services, one at 9:30 a.m. and one at 11 a.m.

The church has over 3,000 members, and come Sunday they anticipate all 600-plus of these parking spots will be packed.

Drive-in church services aren’t the only changes coronavirus has brought to the way Pittsburghers are celebrating Easter.

WATCH: KDKA’s ROYCE JONES REPORTS



Good Friday was the last day for fish frys. The one at the Logans Ferry Volunteer Fire Department was open until 8 p.m.

Officials say they underwent inspection by the health department and are using extreme caution as they serve. It’s grab-and-go style.

Customers can pay cash or card.

The department is even making special deliveries for seniors who can’t get out.

Lieutenant Justin Irwin tells KDKA’s Royce Jones they’re doing everything they can to give people some normalcy during these uncertain times.

“It keeps people happy and right now every one needs something to be happy about,” Lieutenant Justin Irwin said.

“We usually have a full house of people coming and going and everything,” said Chief Todd Schrecongost. “It’s also a community event for people to visit each other who don’t see everyone year-round. But right now this is actually hurting us very much so.”

Chief Schrecongost says business at this annual fish fry — one of two major fundraising events — has been slow because of the coronavirus. The department is now determining whether they will have its annual gun bash on June 6.