



CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) – More than 100 families in Clairton were treated to lunch, courtesy of 15 women who have lost sons and daughters to violence.

The women call themselves MOMS GROUP Incorporated. Recently they were given a donation to help them give back to the community. Co-founder Tina Ford called Chick-Fil-A.

“They were very helpful to help us with giving back to the community,” said Ford. “So I went out today and picked up 150 kids meals to distribute throughout the community.”

Meals were given out at three locations, one of them the playground across the street from David Ralston’s home who has four children.

“It makes me feel happy that something is actually getting done and making kids feel good about themselves,” he said.

Ford’s son, Armani Ford, was killed a year ago this month. He was found shot to death in Clairton in a yard. He was popular, and in high school had been an outstanding football player.

“My son was well known and loved in the community, so it’s only right to give back,” said Ford. “There are 14 other women in the group, we want to turn our tragedy into triumph.”

Mothers who were brought to their knees, standing tall to help others.

Their community appreciates it.

“I believe that everyone needs that support,” said Shandrea Ramseur of Clairton. “I think what they are doing and how they are coming together letting everyone know you’re not alone.”