PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Henry L. Hillman Foundation Board of Trustees approved $2 million in emergency grants to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in Pittsburgh but that number has since increased to $4 million.

The grants are being used to help the most vulnerable members of the region.

“Our Board convened right away wanting to offer what we could to assist with the immediate medical, health, safety, and human services needs in the community,” said David K. Roger, President of Hillman Family Foundation. “We can’t say enough to thank the Allegheny County Executive, Departments of Health and Human Services, our hospital systems, the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, and nonprofit organization partners who have been working 24/7 to respond to COVID-19.”

So far the money allocated has included:

$1,350,000 for public health and human services systems and immediate response priorities. $1,000,000 for the Pittsburgh Foundation’s Emergency Action Fund $350,000 to Allegheny County

$1,635,000 for emergency basic needs for vulnerable neighborhoods and populations. $335,000 for United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania 2-1-1 hotline $350,000 to the 412 Food Rescue $250,000 to Community Home Services $350,000 to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank $250,000 to Trying Together $50,000 to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pittsburgh $50,000 to JFCS Pittsburgh

$115,000 donated to the University of Pittsburgh for vaccine development.

$250,000 donated to Global Links in an effort to supply personal protective equipment to frontline workers of nonprofits responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

$700,000 in gap funding for minority and women-led businesses and nonprofits. $100,000 to New Sun Rising’s rapid response fund $100,000 to Hebrew Free Loan $250,000 to Bridgeway Capital $250,000 to the City of Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority



“While we are grateful to be in a position to provide this support, the real work is being done by our critical government leaders and the extraordinary efforts of our regional hospital systems and so many nonprofit organizations and their staff and volunteers. At times like this, you can really see what Pittsburgh and Pittsburghers are made of,” Roger said.