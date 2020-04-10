



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – PennDOT is putting most of its county maintenance field staff on leave without pay, effective Monday.

KDKA’s John Shumway reports the workers laid off will still have their benefits maintained and might be able to take accrued days.

This is the busy time of year for these employees because they are the ones who do work like filling potholes, cleaning up landslides and repairing guardrails.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

In each county statewide, between 25 and 28 percent of the workforce will still be working. The employees were given the option to work or go on leave based on seniority. Some of the more senior workers chose to take the leave in order to let younger workers still work.

In Allegheny County, it means about 100 employees are on leave without pay and another 100 in Beaver and Lawrence counties.

The Tunnel staff is virtually untouched by this because there are hardly enough workers now to cover the tunnels 24/7.

Design and administrative staff will continue to work from home by computer as they have been for the past month.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: