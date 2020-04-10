PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,751 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, in addition to 78 more deaths.
Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 19,979.
The total number of deaths statewide now totals 418.
In Pennsylvania, 93,040 patients have tested negative for COVID-19.
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
Here is the daily county-by-county breakdown:
- Adams – 43 – 1 death
- Allegheny – 788 – 18 deaths
- Armstrong – 22
- Beaver -139 – 13 deaths
- Bedford – 3
- Berks – 720 – 12 deaths
- Blair- 9
- Bradford – 16
- Bucks – 958 – 26 deaths
- Butler – 123 – 3 deaths
- Cambria – 11 – 1 death
- Cameron – 1
- Carbon – 93 – 3 deaths
- Centre – 61
- Chester – 485 – 9 deaths
- Clarion – 10
- Clearfield – 8
- Clinton – 6
- Columbia – 81 – 2 deaths
- Crawford – 13
- Cumberland – 96 – 2 deaths
- Dauphin – 199 – 2 deaths
- Delaware – 1377 – 30 deaths
- Elk – 2
- Erie – 36
- Fayette – 49 – 1 death
- Forest – 5
- Franklin – 57
- Fulton – 1
- Greene – 21
- Huntingdon – 8
- Indiana – 26
- Jefferson – 1
- Juniata – 30
- Lackawanna – 346 – 18 deaths
- Lancaster – 648 – 21 deaths
- Lawrence – 45 – 3 deaths
- Lebanon – 218 – 1 death
- Lehigh – 1562 – 16 deaths
- Luzerne – 1325 – 15 deaths
- Lycoming – 18
- McKean – 1
- Mercer – 36
- Mifflin – 11
- Monroe – 752 – 19 deaths
- Montgomery – 1889 – 50 deaths
- Montour – 29
- Northampton – 994 – 21 deaths
- Northumberland – 29
- Perry – 16 – 1 death
- Philadelphia – 5521 – 110 deaths
- Pike – 190 – 6 deaths
- Potter – 3
- Schuylkill – 164 – 1 death
- Snyder – 12 – 1 death
- Somerset – 10
- Sullivan – 1
- Susquehanna – 22 – 2 deaths
- Tioga – 11
- Union – 12
- Venango – 5
- Warren – 1
- Washington – 66
- Wayne – 53
- Westmoreland – 202 – 5 deaths
- Wyoming – 6
- York – 283 – 3 deaths
All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.
