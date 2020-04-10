



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,751 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, in addition to 78 more deaths.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 19,979.

The total number of deaths statewide now totals 418.

In Pennsylvania, 93,040 patients have tested negative for COVID-19.

“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”

Here is the daily county-by-county breakdown:

Adams – 43 – 1 death

Allegheny – 788 – 18 deaths

Armstrong – 22

Beaver -139 – 13 deaths

Bedford – 3

Berks – 720 – 12 deaths

Blair- 9

Bradford – 16

Bucks – 958 – 26 deaths

Butler – 123 – 3 deaths

Cambria – 11 – 1 death

Cameron – 1

Carbon – 93 – 3 deaths

Centre – 61

Chester – 485 – 9 deaths

Clarion – 10

Clearfield – 8

Clinton – 6

Columbia – 81 – 2 deaths

Crawford – 13

Cumberland – 96 – 2 deaths

Dauphin – 199 – 2 deaths

Delaware – 1377 – 30 deaths

Elk – 2

Erie – 36

Fayette – 49 – 1 death

Forest – 5

Franklin – 57

Fulton – 1

Greene – 21

Huntingdon – 8

Indiana – 26

Jefferson – 1

Juniata – 30

Lackawanna – 346 – 18 deaths

Lancaster – 648 – 21 deaths

Lawrence – 45 – 3 deaths

Lebanon – 218 – 1 death

Lehigh – 1562 – 16 deaths

Luzerne – 1325 – 15 deaths

Lycoming – 18

McKean – 1

Mercer – 36

Mifflin – 11

Monroe – 752 – 19 deaths

Montgomery – 1889 – 50 deaths

Montour – 29

Northampton – 994 – 21 deaths

Northumberland – 29

Perry – 16 – 1 death

Philadelphia – 5521 – 110 deaths

Pike – 190 – 6 deaths

Potter – 3

Schuylkill – 164 – 1 death

Snyder – 12 – 1 death

Somerset – 10

Sullivan – 1

Susquehanna – 22 – 2 deaths

Tioga – 11

Union – 12

Venango – 5

Warren – 1

Washington – 66

Wayne – 53

Westmoreland – 202 – 5 deaths

Wyoming – 6

York – 283 – 3 deaths

All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

