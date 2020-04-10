BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 19,979, Death Toll Now At 418
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Harrisburgh, Local TV, Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, Unemployment, Unemployment Compensation

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Some extra money is coming to those on unemployment.

Pennsylvania is implementing new federal unemployment benefits provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Those who file are eligible for an extra $600 per week through mid-July. The first payments were issued on Friday.

Those who are self-employed, independent contractors or gig workers are eligible for benefits.

Unemployment compensation benefits are also extended for an additional 13 weeks.

“The federal benefits are in addition to Pennsylvania’s regular unemployment benefit,” the governor’s office said in a release.

Comments