Comments
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Some extra money is coming to those on unemployment.
Pennsylvania is implementing new federal unemployment benefits provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Those who file are eligible for an extra $600 per week through mid-July. The first payments were issued on Friday.
Those who are self-employed, independent contractors or gig workers are eligible for benefits.
Unemployment compensation benefits are also extended for an additional 13 weeks.
“The federal benefits are in addition to Pennsylvania’s regular unemployment benefit,” the governor’s office said in a release.
You must log in to post a comment.