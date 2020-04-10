BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 18,228, Death Toll Stands At 338
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An emergency food distribution is taking place Friday morning outside PPG Paints Arena.

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the City of Pittsburgh Police, and the
Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council are all working together to make this event happen.

Boxes of food will start being distributed at 10:00 a.m.

The Food Bank says that they have enough supplies to distribute to 1,300 vehicles.

 

