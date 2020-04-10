PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An emergency food distribution is taking place Friday morning outside PPG Paints Arena.
The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the City of Pittsburgh Police, and the
Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council are all working together to make this event happen.
Boxes of food will start being distributed at 10:00 a.m.
Thousands of cars lining up outside of PPG Paints Arena for a food giveaway by @PghFoodBank and @penguins. #NewsChopper2 over the lot where cars are being parked. Drivers are being asked to stay in their vehicles. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Qv7W9b57Wn
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) April 10, 2020
The Food Bank says that they have enough supplies to distribute to 1,300 vehicles.
Parking lots outside of @PPGPaintsArena already filling up. These people are waiting to get boxes of food from the @PghFoodBank. The distribution doesn’t begin until 10am. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/gH47IXT5yU
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) April 10, 2020
