BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 19,979, Death Toll Now At 418
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny Health Network, Chick-Fil-A, Coronavirus, Pittsburgh Pirates


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chick-Fil-A are teaming up to help feed medical workers on the frontline during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Pirates posted on Twitter Friday morning that the two organizations are working together to help support medical workers at Allegheny Health Network drive-thru testing locations for COVID-19 across Western Pennsylvania.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Comments