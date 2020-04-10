Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chick-Fil-A are teaming up to help feed medical workers on the frontline during the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Pirates posted on Twitter Friday morning that the two organizations are working together to help support medical workers at Allegheny Health Network drive-thru testing locations for COVID-19 across Western Pennsylvania.
We are proud to have teamed-up with @ChickfilA this week to deliver meals to front line employees at @AHNtoday drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations throughout western Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/kPHcDqQfEA
— Pirates (@Pirates) April 10, 2020
