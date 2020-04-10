



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you are having trouble sleeping at night, you are not alone.

In her ongoing series, “Checking in with Susan Koeppen,” Susan Koeppen talks with Dr. Judy Ho, a nationally known clinical neuropsychologist.

Dr. Ho says it’s all about “getting quality sleep over quantity,” and we do that by keeping a normal schedule every day.

“Do not stay in your pajamas all day. Get up, get exercise, get a shower, get some sunlight,” says Dr. Ho. “That will help your body stay in rhythm.”

“Start winding down for bed about an hour before you want to go to bed,” she added.

Putting down your devices is important, and Dr. Ho recommends putting away all devices an hour before bedtime.

“The key is not getting into bed until you are at an eight out of 10 on the tiredness scale,” says Dr. Ho.

If you still can’t sleep and you are tossing and turning, she recommends getting out of bed and do something that is relaxing, like reading or knitting.

“As tempting as it may be, do not pick up a device,” says Dr. Ho. “Only return to bed when you feel tired.”

To help you turn off the thoughts in your brain, you can also try this trick: pick up an item in the room and start narrating it.

If it’s a remote control, describe what it looks like and how you use it.

That will help get your brain to think about something besides what is keeping you awake at night.

Twitter: @drjudyho

Website: drjudyho.com

Podcast: Supercharged Life with Dr. Judy