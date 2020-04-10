RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A 15-year-old driving a stolen car allegedly led police on a chase down Route 8.

Allegheny County Police say they were asked to help investigate a crash Friday morning involving two cars — one of them allegedly stolen.

Police say the chase began when a silver Kia that had been reported stolen was spotted by a Middlesex police officer. He stopped the car and gave commands to the 15-year-old to get out, but police say the teen wouldn’t listen.

He pulled away and around the cop car parked in front of them. That’s when police say the Middlesex officer fired his weapon approximately four times into the left rear driver’s side tire in an attempt to disable the vehicle.

However, the driver fled onto Route 8 and the officer followed. The chase lasted for almost a mile before coming to an end when the stolen car struck another at the intersection of Route 8 and Route 910.

The passengers inside the hit Toyota Highlander were a 63-year-old man and 64-year-old woman. Both of those victims and the 15-year-old were all transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.