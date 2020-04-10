BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Cases Now Total 19,979, Death Toll Now At 418
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh’s Athletic Department announces it has cancelled spring and summer sports camps due to the growing Coronavirus outbreak.

All camps scheduled for the months of May and June have been canceled.

All residential camps scheduled for May, June, July, and August have been canceled.

All registered campers will be contacted by Pitt’s Sports Camps office regarding refunds or transferring of registration fees to other camps scheduled for 2020.

Select camps scheduled for July and August are still scheduled to take place.

