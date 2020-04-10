



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Friday will have a cold start to the morning with lows near the freezing mark and windchills in the 20s.

Rain and snow showers are possible through the first half of the day with the northwesterly flow off of the lakes.

North of I-80 and the ridges will see snow but expect less than an inch of accumulation.

Today’s high will only reach the low 40s and it will feel like it’s in the 30s most of the day due to the wind.

Saturday will also start off cold but there will be sunshine and that will help highs get into the low 50s.

We return to seasonal average temperatures on Easter Sunday with highs in the mid-60s but we will see some late-day showers.

Next week starts off rainy with highs remaining in the low 60s. It won’t last long, however, as chilly temperatures return on Tuesday with a chance of rain and even possibly snow showers.

