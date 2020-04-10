MORGANTOWN, WV (KDKA) – West Virginia University if offering assistance to students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Gray Student Emergency Fund is offering students financial assistance to those that are unsure of how they will afford food, housing, and tuition.
On Wednesday, WVU reported 14 students had tested positive for COVID-19.
All of the students in the positive test were staying at an off-campus apartment complex.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Services, there have been 523 positive tests in West Virginia and five deaths from COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania has seen over 18,000 positive cases and over 700 of those 18,000 are in Allegheny County.
