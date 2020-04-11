Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular low-calorie brand is recalling more than 65 tons of a frozen chicken product.
The USDA announced that Conagra Brands is recalling nearly 131,000 pounds of Healthy Choice frozen chicken bowls.
The specific product involved is labeled “Healthy Choice Power Bowls: Chicken, Feta, and Farro.”
The company says that they received customer complaints about small rocks being in the product.
There are no reports of any injuries, but the company is still warning people not to eat the frozen dishes.
The USDA says that the bowls were produced on January 23rd this year and have a “Best By” date of October 19th.
Conagra Brands say that customers looking for a refund should reach out to its consumer care department.
