BUTLER (KDKA) – Two of the residents of Concordia at the Orchard that tested positive for coronavirus have died.
According to Concordia’s website, the two residents passed away at Butler Memorial Hospital. One died on April 9 and the other on April 10.
As of the past week, local nursing homes have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus outbreak.
Concordia says they are taking every precaution they can to stop the virus from spreading.
“We are taking our residents’ vital signs multiple times per day and actively monitoring for signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” their website reads. “Residents will remain in isolation, as they have been since Sunday, March 29. All direct caregivers at the facility are utilizing N95 face masks. When caring for anyone with respiratory symptoms, full PPE is being worn. Ancillary staff members are wearing surgical masks as well.”
There are currently over 21,000 cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania and 836 of those cases are in Allegheny County.
