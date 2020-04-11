HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging is launching an online guide for older Pennsylvanians about the coronavirus.
With the guide, seniors can stay informed about how to protect their health. Subjects on the website will include meals, prescriptions, protective services, scams, and how to stay active and connected.
“The Department of Aging’s top priority is to ensure that the needs of older Pennsylvanians are being met. This online guide presents an overview of the resources that can help older adults maintain their health and safety during this critical time,” Aging Secretary Robert Torres said. “Our department will continue to monitor these essential needs and make any changes required in our effort to provide uninterrupted services.”
This online guide is in addition to other advice the Department of Aging gives on its website.
