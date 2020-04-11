Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An inmate at Allegheny County Jail has died.
According to Allegheny County Jail Warden Orlando Harper, a medical emergency was called just after noon on Saturday as an inmate was found unresponsive during mealtime.
Officers and medical workers performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
They were unsuccessful at saving the inmate.
The jail does not believe the death to be suspicious and they also do not believe it is related to coronavirus.
The Allegheny County Police will investigate and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
