PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Announced a new loan program for hospitals that are becoming financially strained during the Coronavirus pandemic.
The program will provide $450 million in funding to ensure that Pennsylvania’s hospitals are equipped to care for patients and workers.
The program, known as the Hospital Emergency Loan Program, or HELP will provide short-term financial relief to Pennsylvania’s hospitals as they prepare for the growing surge of individuals infected with COVID-19 and the economic fallout of the nationwide pandemic.
