PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,676 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Saturday, in addition to 78 more deaths.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 21,655.

The total number of deaths statewide now totals 494.

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

