Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,676 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Saturday, in addition to 78 more deaths.
Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 21,655.
The total number of deaths statewide now totals 494.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
- CDC Coronavirus Information
- CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Information
- Pennsylvania County-By-County Map
- Allegheny County Health Department Information
The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.